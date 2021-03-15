Fourteen track and field Aggies earn USTFCCCA All-America honors

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams combined to earn 21 All-America honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Tyra Gittens was the only NCAA female to earn three first-team All-America honors for the pentathlon, high jump and long jump. Five Aggies had two mentions, including Athing Mu (400, 4x400m relay), Charokee Young (400, 4x400), Bryce Deadmon (400, 4x400), Jania Martin (4x400, 200) and Deborah Acquah (triple jump, long jump).