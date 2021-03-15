Fourteen track and field Aggies earn USTFCCCA All-America honors

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams combined to earn 21 All-America honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Tyra Gittens was the only NCAA female to earn three first-team All-America honors for the pentathlon, high jump and long jump. Five Aggies had two mentions, including Athing Mu (400, 4x400m relay), Charokee Young (400, 4x400), Bryce Deadmon (400, 4x400), Jania Martin (4x400, 200) and Deborah Acquah (triple jump, long jump).
On the men’s team, Omajuwa Etiwe, Moitalel Mpoke and James Smith, Jr. were first-teamers in the 4x400, and Darius Clark (long jump) and Allon Clay (800) made the second team. For the Aggie women, Tierra Robinson-Jones earned first-team honors in the 4x400, Lamara Distin made second team in high jump and Laila Owens got honorable mention in the 200.