Four local high school baseball players sign with Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s baseball roster will be loaded with local flair for the next few years.
Four local baseball players — three from A&M Consolidated and one from College Station — signed to play with the Aggies on Wednesday.
Consol shortstop Ty Hodge, outfielder Brandon Bishop and pitcher Jack Hamilton will remain together at A&M.
“We’ve been playing with each other since we were about 9 years old,” Bishop said. “We’ve played three years together in high school. Me and Jack have played for four years, and it’s just great to continue playing with them.”
Later in the afternoon, College Station catcher Chanden Scamardo signed to play for A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress. Having lived in College Station his entire life, Scamardo said A&M has always been his top school.
“The end goal is to make it to Omaha and be the last team standing and I really think A&M is the place to be,” Scamardo said. “I’ve played with the guys at Consol for a really long time during summer ball and I know them. We’re like brothers, so it’s really nice going into college baseball knowing people and understanding the baseball players that they are.”
Hodge will become a fourth-generation baseball player at A&M after his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played for the Aggies.
“College baseball’s always been a dream of mine since I was little and going to A&M specifically,” Hodge said. “A&M’s where I’ve always wanted to go. Playing at the SEC level, that’s the best of the best, so it’s really exciting for me.”
Bishop brought an old No. 12 A&M baseball jersey with his name on the back from when he was 9 years old to the signing day ceremony held on Consol’s baseball field.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for a while now since I’ve committed, and I’m happy that’s finally here and I’ve done it,” Bishop said. “I’ve grown up so close to campus and I’ve been going to games my whole life. Every time I go, I feel like I have to go back.”
Three other Consol baseball players signed to play in college Wednesday, including Caden Yorek (Colorado School of Mines), Cooper McKenzie (Temple College) and Cody Kingman (Angelo State). Consol’s Jordyn English signed to play volleyball at Abilene Christian.
“Those kids do a really good job every day and they deserve every minute of it,” Consol baseball coach Ryan Lennerton said. “And really it doesn’t reflect as much on our program as it does their families, their club teams and just what they do every day.”
College Station had three other student-athletes sign Wednesday. Josh Alexander signed to play baseball at Houston. Macy Nugent signed to play volleyball at Tennessee-Chattanooga and Felisa Sajulga signed with Newman University to play golf.
Sajulga has been playing golf since she was 7 and transferred from St. Joseph in Bryan to College Station after her freshman year.
“It was the environment with the coach and staff and just their core values of changing the world,” Sajulga said of her decision to choose Newman.
