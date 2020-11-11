Four local high school baseball players sign with Texas A&M

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“College baseball’s always been a dream of mine since I was little and going to A&M specifically,” Hodge said. “A&M’s where I’ve always wanted to go. Playing at the SEC level, that’s the best of the best, so it’s really exciting for me.”

Bishop brought an old No. 12 A&M baseball jersey with his name on the back from when he was 9 years old to the signing day ceremony held on Consol’s baseball field.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a while now since I’ve committed, and I’m happy that’s finally here and I’ve done it,” Bishop said. “I’ve grown up so close to campus and I’ve been going to games my whole life. Every time I go, I feel like I have to go back.”

Three other Consol baseball players signed to play in college Wednesday, including Caden Yorek (Colorado School of Mines), Cooper McKenzie (Temple College) and Cody Kingman (Angelo State). Consol’s Jordyn English signed to play volleyball at Abilene Christian.

“Those kids do a really good job every day and they deserve every minute of it,” Consol baseball coach Ryan Lennerton said. “And really it doesn’t reflect as much on our program as it does their families, their club teams and just what they do every day.”