Four former Blinn Buccaneers on NFL rosters to open season
Four former Blinn Buccaneers on NFL rosters to open season

damion ratley
Blinn athletics department photo

Four former Blinn football players are on NFL rosters to open the 2020 season. The group includes quarterback Cam Newton (New England Patriots), wide receivers Dede Westbrook (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Damion Ratley (New York Giants) and defensive back Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons).

Newton helped lead the Buccaneers to their fourth national championship in 2009, throwing for 2,833 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 655 yards before transferring to Auburn.

Westbrook was an NJCAA first-team All-American in 2014 at Blinn after catching 76 passes for 1,487 yards and 13 touchdowns. He transferred to Oklahoma.

Ratley was named to the NJCAA honorable mention list in 2014 after recording 45 receptions, 1,197 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in eight games for Blinn. He transferred to Texas A&M.

Sheffield earned NJCAA first-team all-conference honors in 2016 after totaling 31 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two special teams touchdowns at Blinn. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Ohio State.

