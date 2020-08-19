 Skip to main content
Four Aggies named to USA swimming team rosters
Four Aggies named to USA swimming team rosters

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas made the United States’ men’s swim team, and former A&M swimmers Lisa Bratton, Bethany Galat and Breeja Larson made the U.S. women’s team, USA Swimming announced Wednesday.

A&M head coach Jay Holmes and associate head coach Jason Calanog also will be on the men’s coaching staff, and A&M head coach Steve Bultman as well as associate head coach Tanica Jamison will help coach the U.S. women.

Casas will compete in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke and the 200 individual medley. Bratton will compete in the 200 backstroke. Galat will compete in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, and Larson will compete in the 100 breastroke.

