Four Aggie soccer players make freshman top 100 list

Four Texas A&M freshman women’s soccer players made the TopDrawerSoccer.com’s midseason freshman top 100 list this week. A&M’s Barbara Olivieri leads the group at No. 3 nationally followed by Taylor Pounds (No. 21), Laney Carroll (No. 38) and Lauren Geczik (No. 83).
A&M junior defender Karlina Sample also made the website’s overall midseason top 100 at No. 12.
The Aggies (10-3) will wrap up the regular season against TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field.
