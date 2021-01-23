Forward Emanuel Miller frustrated after Texas A&M men's latest loss

OXFORD, Miss. — After a season-low performance in scoring, free throws and turnovers, Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller said the time is now to fix what’s plagued the Aggie men’s basketball team all season.
The same old worts showed Saturday as A&M lost to Ole Miss 61-50 at The Pavilion.
The Aggies’ previous scoring low came in their last game, a 68-52 loss at home to Missouri last Saturday, but they struggled to reach even that plateau against the Rebels. With 18 turnovers and an all-around poor shooting performance, A&M again showed it’s struggling to find more consistency, and Miller expressed his frustration over the never-ending search.
“I just think it has to happen now,” said Miller, who found no comfort in his fourth career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. “I can’t go into the next interview saying, ‘We have to do this in the next game.’ It has to happen now. Before we get on the plane back to College Station, we’ve got to talk. We’ve got to communicate. We’ve got to do something now to stop the bleeding, because if we keep having these same conversations, it’s going to be a waste of a season. It’s going to be a waste of a year, and I think no one wants to go out this season sad.”
A&M (7-6, 2-5) has been generating 24% of its offense at the free-throw line this season but made just 5 of 8 on Saturday, both season lows. And the turnovers included nine from its two point guards as sophomore Andre Gordon had a career-high six.
A&M also shot just 39.2% from the field and made 5 of 21 from 3-point range (23.8%). The problems aren’t new. The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 or more times in six games this season, including a season-high 20 twice.
“I say it all the time: We’re just repeating the same mistakes over and over,” Miller said. “At some point, we have to learn from our mistakes and get better, because at this rate we’re not seeing progression in our team. Rather, we’re declining.”
Both A&M and Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4) came into the Southeastern Conference matchup ranking in the bottom three in scoring offense but in the top three in scoring defense. The first few minutes played out as such with the Rebels’ first field goals coming three minutes in and the Aggies’ at the 13:54 mark of the first half.
Gordon’s first five points helped spark a 16-6 Aggie run that led to a 26-19 lead with 3:33 left before halftime. Through that stretch the Aggies turned the ball over four times in what was one of their best ball possession stretches of the season, head coach Buzz Williams said.
But Ole Miss shifted to a zone defense late in the first half that forced five Aggie turnovers in the final three minutes and formed the beginnings of a 32-9 Ole Miss run that spanned over the break.
Ole Miss outscored A&M in fastbreak points 15-3 and off turnovers 25-17. Seven of the Rebels’ final nine points of the first half came off Aggie turnovers.
“So many of those turnovers, particularly in the first half, led to layups in transition,” Williams said. “They were live-ball turnovers, and that’s the type of turnovers for sure you don’t want. When you add in the free throw makes and the layups from live-ball turnovers, those are hard numbers to overcome.”
Ole Miss junior Jarkel Joiner finished with a game-high 21 points and had seven rebounds. Devontae Shuler added 17 points. Both Joiner and Shuler netted 12 of their points in the second half and combined to go 6 for 7 at the free-throw line. In total, Ole Miss hit 18 of 29 free throws.
“We have to do a better job of defending without fouling, and then somehow we have to figure out a way for us to increase our points per possession,” Williams said.
The Aggies have spoken about their inability to handle swings in momentum, a problem Williams says he has to solve.
“At the end of the day, that’s my fault,” Williams said. “I’ve got to continue to find ways to help our guys when things don’t go perfect. Arguably, they went as perfect as they could for the first 17 and a half minutes, and then it went bad. I apologized to them in the locker room, because I’ve got to find a way to help them because it goes from bad to worse. Then we get stuck in the worst mode and then it goes from bad to worse to off the tracks and then we get stuck off the tracks.”
•
NOTES — A&M’s 14 assists are the most the Aggies have dished out in SEC play. The previous high was 13 against LSU. ... A&M freshman Jaxson Robinson tied his career high with six points. ... A&M freshman Hassan Diarra had a season-high six rebounds. ... Over the last five games, the Aggies have had five or more shots blocked.