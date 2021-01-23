Forward Emanuel Miller frustrated after Texas A&M men's latest loss

“So many of those turnovers, particularly in the first half, led to layups in transition,” Williams said. “They were live-ball turnovers, and that’s the type of turnovers for sure you don’t want. When you add in the free throw makes and the layups from live-ball turnovers, those are hard numbers to overcome.”

Ole Miss junior Jarkel Joiner finished with a game-high 21 points and had seven rebounds. Devontae Shuler added 17 points. Both Joiner and Shuler netted 12 of their points in the second half and combined to go 6 for 7 at the free-throw line. In total, Ole Miss hit 18 of 29 free throws.

“We have to do a better job of defending without fouling, and then somehow we have to figure out a way for us to increase our points per possession,” Williams said.

The Aggies have spoken about their inability to handle swings in momentum, a problem Williams says he has to solve.