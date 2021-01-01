Forward Emanuel Miller emerging as key player for Texas A&M men's basketball team as SEC play begins

At this point last season, Texas A&M senior post Josh Nebo began to bloom in head coach Buzz William’s new system. By the end of the season, few things transpired on the offensive end of the basketball court that didn’t pass through Nebo’s hands.

As the Aggies continue to find its foothold in Southeastern Conference play during Williams’ second season at the helm, they are still in search of an offensive impact player. A&M (5-2, 0-1 SEC) will have another opportunity to find that answer as it opens conference play against Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena.

“Nebo covered up a lot for us, particularly defensively, but then as SEC play continued on and transpired, obviously, became much more of a threat,” Williams said on Monday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference. “We did a better job of making sure we got him quality touches.”

Sophomore forward Emanuel Miller tops the list of players who could lead the charge, as the Canadian paces the Aggies with 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. Miller also leads the SEC in rebounding average.