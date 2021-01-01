Forward Emanuel Miller emerging as key player for Texas A&M men's basketball team as SEC play begins

At this point last season, Texas A&M senior post Josh Nebo began to bloom in head coach Buzz William’s new system. By the end of the season, few things transpired on the offensive end of the basketball court that didn’t pass through Nebo’s hands.
As the Aggies continue to find its foothold in Southeastern Conference play during Williams’ second season at the helm, they are still in search of an offensive impact player. A&M (5-2, 0-1 SEC) will have another opportunity to find that answer as it opens conference play against Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena.
“Nebo covered up a lot for us, particularly defensively, but then as SEC play continued on and transpired, obviously, became much more of a threat,” Williams said on Monday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference. “We did a better job of making sure we got him quality touches.”
Sophomore forward Emanuel Miller tops the list of players who could lead the charge, as the Canadian paces the Aggies with 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. Miller also leads the SEC in rebounding average.
Miller’s ability to work the ball into the paint and draw fouls has been his biggest impact to date. Miller leads the league in free throw attempts (55) and free throws made (42) and sits 21st and 22nd, respectfully, among Division I players nationally.
Tuesday, in the Aggies’ 77-54, SEC-opening loss at LSU, Miller shot a season low five free throws, making only two — another season low.
“I do think there are some attributes to him in regards to what we want to accomplish offensively,” Williams said. “I think he’s handled those in the five games that he’s played.”
Auburn (6-3, 0-1 SEC) enters Saturday’s contest coming off a 97-85 loss to Arkansas Wednesday and sits second-to-last in the conference in fouls so far this season, collecting 161. The Tigers are led by Allen Flanigan, who averages 14.3 points per game.
Nebo finished last season averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, but Williams has faith Miller can continue to grow into a similar impact player.
“I hope that [Emanuel] morphs into that as we go, but I don’t think entering Game 1 this year that, specifically, we have one person who has the same ability to score and get fouled in the same manner that Nebo did,” Williams said.