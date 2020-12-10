Former Texas A&M women's soccer player named one of world’s top 100 players

Former Texas A&M soccer player Shea Groom made the The Guardian’s list of top 100 women’s soccer players in the world.

Groom is a two-time All-American who has played six seasons in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She played for the Houston Dash last season and helped the team win the Challenge Cup, scoring three goals in the tournament including the game-winner in the final against the Chicago Red Stars.