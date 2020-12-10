 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M women's soccer player named one of world’s top 100 players
NWSL Red Stars Dash Soccer

Houston Dash's Shea Groom (6) beats Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, left, before scoring during the second half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer finals match Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. 

 AP photo

Former Texas A&M soccer player Shea Groom made the The Guardian’s list of top 100 women’s soccer players in the world.

Groom is 90th on the list voted on by 88 panelists from 42 countries.

Groom is a two-time All-American who has played six seasons in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She played for the Houston Dash last season and helped the team win the Challenge Cup, scoring three goals in the tournament including the game-winner in the final against the Chicago Red Stars.

