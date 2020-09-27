 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M women's basketball standout Chennedy Carter selected to WNBA All-Rookie team
Texas A&M vs. Marquette NCAA second round

Texas A&M sophomore guard Chennedy Carter goes up for a layup against Marquette in the third quarter of their second-round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game Sunday at Reed Arena. Carter scored 30 points to help the Aggies advance to the Sweet 16 with a 78-76 win.

 The Eagle/Dave McDermand

Atlanta Dream guard and former Texas A&M standout Chennedy Carter earned a spot on the WNBA’s all-rookie team, the league announced Sunday.

Carter is the third Aggie to earn rookie honors, joining Danielle Adams (2011) and Kelsey Bone (2013), and is the first Atlanta player to earn a spot since Brittany Sykes in 2017.

The former All-American leads all rookies with a 17.5 scoring average, which is ranked eighth in the league and 14th most by a rookie in WNBA history.

