Former Texas A&M women's basketball standout Chennedy Carter selected to WNBA All-Rookie team

Atlanta Dream guard and former Texas A&M standout Chennedy Carter earned a spot on the WNBA’s all-rookie team, the league announced Sunday.

Carter is the third Aggie to earn rookie honors, joining Danielle Adams (2011) and Kelsey Bone (2013), and is the first Atlanta player to earn a spot since Brittany Sykes in 2017.

The former All-American leads all rookies with a 17.5 scoring average, which is ranked eighth in the league and 14th most by a rookie in WNBA history.