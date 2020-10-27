 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M volleyball player signs to play professionally in Brazil
aggie volleyball camila gomez

Texas A&M senior libero Camila Gomez leads the Aggies in digs this season with 194. She also has 44 assists and nine aces.

 Eagle file photo

Former Texas A&M volleyball player Camila Gomez recently signed to play for the Brazilian professional team Sesc RJ Flamengo. 

Gomez played just one season at A&M after transferring from Miami Dade. She started at libero over all 31 matches last season and led the Aggies in digs (470) and digs per set (3.92).

Sesc RJ Flamengo plays in the Brazilian Superliga, the country’s highest division of women’s volleyball. The newly formed club stems from the joining of two former clubs Sesc RJ and Flamengo. The two clubs feature a history of success combined with 15 national titles: 12 from Sesc RJ and three from Flamengo.

A&M is off this week then will host Mississippi State on Nov. 4-5 at Reed Arena. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.

