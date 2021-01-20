Former Texas A&M TE Dan Campbell hired as head coach of Detroit Lions

Philadelphia and Houston, meanwhile, still have an opening for a head coach. The NFL has just four minority coaches: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Washington’s Ron Rivera, Miami’s Brian Flores and Saleh, who is the first Muslim American coach in the league.

“The issue is not in the sufficiency of numbers; the problem is in the limited number of leadership opportunities given,“ said Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in the NFL. “The disparity in opportunities is mind-boggling. It is unfortunate that the performances of coordinators like Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Leslie Frasier and Joe Woods may not meet what appears as ‘ever-evolving standards’ for becoming a Black head coach in the NFL.”

The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player.

He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

Campbell, who is from Clifton, was a standout tight end at A&M and was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1999. He had 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans.