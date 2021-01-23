Former Texas A&M swimmer Pickrem to compete for spot on Canadian Olympics team

Former Texas A&M swimmer Sydney Pickrem was picked to compete for a spot on the Canadian Olympics team on Friday.

Pickrem will try to compete in the 200-meter breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 400 IM in her second Olympics this summer in Japan. Pickrem also competed for Canada in the 20016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Canada will hold its Olympic Trials on May 24-28 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center.