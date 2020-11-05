 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Texas A&M sprinter Donavan Brazier nominated for international award
0 comments

Former Texas A&M sprinter Donavan Brazier nominated for international award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Former Texas A&M NCAA champion Donavan Brazier is one of 10 nominees for male world athlete of the year, recently announced by World Athletics. Brazier is the reigning world champion in the men’s 800 meters. He won the 2016 NCAA title in the event in an American and college record time of 1 minute, 43.55 seconds. He has the world-leading outdoor time of 1:43.15 run in Monaco on Aug. 14.

Fans can vote online via the World Athletics’ social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week. Fans can vote by liking an image. Fan votes will count 25% to the final result. Voting will end at midnight Nov. 15.

World Athletics will announce five men and five women finalists when voting ends then announce the winners on Dec. 5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert