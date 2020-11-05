Former Texas A&M sprinter Donavan Brazier nominated for international award

Former Texas A&M NCAA champion Donavan Brazier is one of 10 nominees for male world athlete of the year, recently announced by World Athletics. Brazier is the reigning world champion in the men’s 800 meters. He won the 2016 NCAA title in the event in an American and college record time of 1 minute, 43.55 seconds. He has the world-leading outdoor time of 1:43.15 run in Monaco on Aug. 14.
Fans can vote online via the World Athletics’ social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week. Fans can vote by liking an image. Fan votes will count 25% to the final result. Voting will end at midnight Nov. 15.
World Athletics will announce five men and five women finalists when voting ends then announce the winners on Dec. 5.
