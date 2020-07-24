SALT LAKE CITY — Former Texas A&M soccer player Shea Groom has been a mainstay in the lineup for the Houston Dash as they have advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League 2020 Challenge Cup championship match.
The Dash will play the Chicago Red Stars at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, for the title. The championship will be televised by CBS (KBTX, Ch. 5).
Groom, who played for A&M from 2011-14, has averaged over 81 minutes a match over the Dash’s six Cup matches with two goals and one assist. She is in her sixth season in the NWSL. She began with FC Kansas City in 2015, then played for Sky Blue FC in 2018 and Seattle Reign in 2019 before being traded to the Dash.
