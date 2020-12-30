Former Texas A&M QB Manziel set to play in new 7-on-7 football league

Johnny Manziel is returning to the football field in the start-up Fan Controlled Football League, ESPN reported.
Texas A&M’s 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has signed with the league, which will feature 7-on-7 play with fans setting the rosters and calling plays. The league will start play February.
“The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun,” Manziel told ESPN. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”
The 28-year-old Manziel last played football in 2019 with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football. The former first-round NFL draft pick was released in 2015 by the Cleveland Browns. He then played briefly in the Canadian Football League and in The Spring League, both in 2018.
FCF co-founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi told ESPN the new league aims to allow Manziel to be authentic.
“He got into these other leagues, and, I hate to say this, but it’s like the handcuffs were put on,” Farudi said. “You had to act differently. You had to walk and talk differently. He couldn’t just be himself. That’s where we want to be different as a league. We’re really embracing this idea of being more than an athlete. ... We’re very comfortable with having players be big personalities off the field and doing what they want to do. For us, it’s as much as about the off-field opportunities to connect with the fan base as it is about the football on the field.”
Ricky Williams and Brian Urlacher showed interest in playing in the league, Touchdown Wire reported.
The league, which will have four teams and a six-game season, now has a drawing card in Manziel. The league’s owners include Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman and Mike Tyson. Games will be played at a league-leased facility in Atlanta and broadcast on Twitch.
“Life gives you opportunities sometimes to do something that you would still like to do if it was in a different capacity,” Manziel said. “This has a lot of potential to just be a good time and still be football-centric. They’re going to let the people [who] join this league be who they are and have fun with it and be a little bit more free than what football is sometimes. That’s definitely what appealed to me. They don’t want me to change who I am or anything else. They want to come out, put a good product out and be fun with it.”
Manziel has dealt with several off-the-field issues since leaving A&M after signing a four-year, $8.25 million contract with the Browns that included a $4.32 million signing bonus. He entered a treatment facility in February 2015 to combat issues with alcohol. Two years ago, he said he’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and turned to alcohol to battle his depression.
Manziel, who is living in Scottsdale, Arizona, plays a lot of golf and told ESPN he’s happy with his life.
“I wake up with a smile on my face way more than I used to in the past when people would have said that I had everything,” he said. “It’s funny how life works sometimes. You have everything and you can be upset, and when you have a lot less, you can be way happier.
“I’m at a point in my life where I’m 28 years old and I’m still trying to figure out what I’m doing moving forward and trying to re-create an identity, and that’s what the past year has been about for me.”