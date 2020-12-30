Former Texas A&M QB Manziel set to play in new 7-on-7 football league

Johnny Manziel is returning to the football field in the start-up Fan Controlled Football League, ESPN reported.

Texas A&M’s 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has signed with the league, which will feature 7-on-7 play with fans setting the rosters and calling plays. The league will start play February.

“The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun,” Manziel told ESPN. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”

The 28-year-old Manziel last played football in 2019 with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football. The former first-round NFL draft pick was released in 2015 by the Cleveland Browns. He then played briefly in the Canadian Football League and in The Spring League, both in 2018.

FCF co-founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi told ESPN the new league aims to allow Manziel to be authentic.