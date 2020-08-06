Former Texas A&M president Robert Gates named to NCAA's Board of Governors

The NCAA added former Texas A&M president Robert Gates as one of its five independent members on the NCAA’s Board of Governors on Thursday.
Gates, who was A&M’s president from 2002-06, will serve a three-year term with the opportunity to add another three-year term.
“It is an honor and pleasure to join the NCAA Board of Governors as one of five independent board members,” Gates said in a release. “I look forward to meeting and working with my new colleagues.”
Gates replaces Denis McDonough, who will join the faculty at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame as a professor of the practice of public policy.
Gates, who was interim Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at A&M before becoming president, as secretary of defense for George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
