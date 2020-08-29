Former Texas A&M player Tori Vidales to play for Athletes Unlimited

Former Texas A&M softball All-American Tori Vidales is one of 56 players in the newly formed Athletes Unlimited Softball league set to begin its inaugural season Saturday at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Chicago.
The league does not consist of permanent teams but will use a weekly draft as player captains pick four teams of 14 players each. The league will keep a leaderboard of players who will move up and down it based on their individual and team performances. The top four players on the leaderboard will serve as the drafting player captains each week.
Vidales played for A&M from 2015-18, earning All-America honors in 2016 and ’18. She is the school’s career leader in RBIs (219), runs (198) and total bases (480), ranks second in home runs (65) and third in walks (164) and slugging percentage (.694). She is a member of the Mexican women’s softball team that qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!