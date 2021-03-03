Former Texas A&M midfielder Addie McCain signs with FC Kansas City

Eagle staff report
Former Texas A&M midfielder Addie McCain recently signed a two-year contract with FC Kansas City, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced earlier this week.
FC Kansas City picked McCain in the second round (17th overall) during the NWSL draft in January.
McCain was named the Southeastern Conference midfielder of the year this fall after helping A&M go 8-2 overall and earn a share of the SEC regular-season title.
