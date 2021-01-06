 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M javelin thrower Fernando Palomo wins NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
Former Texas A&M javelin thrower and current ESPN announcer Fernando Palomo is one of seven recipients of the 2021 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award.

The award annually recognizes distinguished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers.

Palomo placed 12th in the javelin at the 1996 NCAA outdoor meet. He also earned All-Southwest Conference honors and owns the third-best mark in Aggie history at 237 feet, 1 inch set in 1996. Palomo competed internationally for El Salvador, winning eight national titles and setting the national javelin record of 72.70 meters in 1998, a mark that still stands.

The other recipients of the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award include Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Adam J. Burgasser, Michelle M. Marciniak, Fernando Palomo, Amy E. Reinhard, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney and Michelle Cusimano Vachris. They will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the ESPN app and the NCAA’s Twitter account.

