Former Texas A&M guard Wendell Mitchell to play in local 3-on-3 tournament

Former Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Wendell Mitchell, who played at Rockdale, has been selected to play in the 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship scheduled for April 2-4 at The Pavilion. Sixty-four players will represent all 32 NCAA Division I conferences and compete for their share of $150,000.

This year each conference will be paired with another based on geographic region, comparable KenPom preseason rankings and conference history at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. In addition, all 16 teams will be separated in one of two pools, meaning more guaranteed games and more chances for players to take home their share of the $150,000 prize pool. Mitchell is one of four players that will be part of the SEC/SoCon Team.

Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 2-3 before all 16 head to the knockout stage on April 4, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will be worth $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the tournament title will add $50,000.