Former Texas A&M golf standout Cameron Champ's breaking out behind power streak

Former Texas A&M golf standout Cameron Champ has always been known for his putting ability. Last weekend on the ribbon fairways of TPC Harding Park, he proved to the world he can drive with the best of them.
The 25-year-old professional Aggie shot an 8-under-par 272 and finished in a tie for 10th in last weekend’s PGA Championship, marking his best finish in a PGA major event. J.T. Higgins, his former college coach, said he had his driver to thank.
“If he’s hitting the driver and hitting lots of fairways, he’s just going to have so many scoring opportunities where he can compete with anybody on any golf course.”
Champ finished first in the tournament in average driving distance at 321.1 yards per drive. His longest was a 360-yard blast to the right-side fringe on No. 18 during his second round.
Quietly, Champ’s power has been on full display this season. He currently sits second in driving distance on the tour with a 321.3 average, behind only beefed-up SMU product Bryson DeChambeau (323.9).
Champ sunk a 56-foot putt on No. 6 to tie Dustin Johnson for the lead at 10-under in the final round, but he suffered a few loose shots at the turn and finished with an even 70. With the composure he showed while at A&M, Higgins said he wasn’t surprised to see Champ’s name high on a major leaderboard.
“He’s a big-time player,” Higgins said. “I don’t think the pressure gets to him at all. He’s super competitive. He’s very calm and very collected and in good control of his emotions on the golf course, and it will serve him well in that kind of situation.”
Another Aggie great, Ryan Palmer, finished the tournament in a tie for 43rd at even par.
Currently, Champ sits 20th in the FedEx Cup rankings, a career high, having earned $2,271,079 this season with two top-10 finishes and a win at the Safeway Open. He is currently ranked 68th in the world and has two PGA Tour wins to his name.
“We’re so proud of him,” Higgins said. “We’re glad he’s an Aggie. We appreciate all he did for us here. We always root for the best for all our guys out there. There’s more and more of them, and it’s fun to watch their success and then reach their goals and have their dreams come true. It’s just a matter of time before Cam or one of our other guys wins a major championship.”
