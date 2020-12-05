 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M goalkeeper Cosette Morche signs with NWSL team
Former Texas A&M goalkeeper Cosette Morche signed with the National Women’s Soccer League’s OL Reign in Seattle, the team announced Friday.

Morche spent the last two seasons playing for Eskilstuna United DFF in Damallsvenskan, the highest division of women’s soccer in Sweden.

In two seasons at A&M, Morche had a 35-7-3 record, 20 shutouts and an 0.80 goals against average.

Four Aggies made NWSL rosters in 2020, including Shea Groom (Houston Dash), Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) and Ally Watt (North Carolina Courage).

