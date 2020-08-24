 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M DL Tyree Wilson lands at Texas Tech
Former Texas A&M DL Tyree Wilson lands at Texas Tech

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Wilson has transferred to Texas Tech, the school announced Monday.

Wilson, who started practicing with the Red Raiders on Friday, entered the NCAA transfer portal in February after having 12 tackles in 12 games for the Aggies in 2019 as a redshirt freshman.

Wilson, who has three years eligibility remaining, will apply for NCAA waiver to play this season, Tech said.

TYREE WILSON

 Texas A&M Athletics
