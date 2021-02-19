Former Texas A&M baseball player, Navasota coach 'Bear' Bratsen dies at 68

Former A&M catcher Tommy Hawthorne said when Bratsen got his pitch, he almost always crushed it.

“I remember he hit one against Texas and absolutely obliterated it,” Hawthorne said.

Bratsen’s swing was the only thing about him that was mean.

“He always had a smile. He was always jovial,” Hawthorne said. “He was just somebody who was great to be around and a great guy. He was fun, somebody you could talk to who took life as it came. He was always generous and just an awesome individual. People looked up to him. People liked his calmness. He never really got excited. He was always kind of just Bear. He was a gentle giant, but he could absolutely hit the baseball.”

Coaching allowed Bratsen to help mold the next generation.

“You knew his demeanor around kids was going to rub off and he was going to be a great example for kids because he was a great example for us, his teammates,” Hawthorne said.

Bratsen’s mentoring extended beyond the classroom and baseball field.