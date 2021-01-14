Former Texas A&M assistant coach leaving Alabama for Texas

Former Texas A&M assistant football coach Jeff Banks has been hired at Texas by new head football coach Steve Sarkisian.
Banks, who spent the last three seasons at Alabama as special teams and tight ends coach, becomes one of the highest paid Big 12 Conference assistants, agreeing to a three-year deal for just over $3 million, Horns247sports.com reported. Banks will add the title of assistant head coach, according to 247sports.com.
The 45-year-old Banks coached special teams and tight ends at A&M from 2013-17. He worked with punters Shane Tripucka and Drew Kaser, place-kicker Josh Lambo and punt returner Christian Kirk. Banks also served as A&M’s interim head coach in a 55-52 loss to Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl after Kevin Sumlin was fired and replaced by Jimbo Fisher.
While at Alabama, Banks worked with returners Jaylen Waddle, 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was a second-team All-American in 2019. Alabama’s place-kicker this season, sophomore Will Reichard, made 14 of 14 field goals with a long of 52 yards and was named a Lou Groza Award finalist.
Banks is the second Alabama assistant hired by Sarkisian, who was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood will have the same position on Sarkisian’s staff, Fox Sports reported. Flood also will be given the title of offensive coordinator, 247sports.com reported. Flood was the head coach at Rutgers from 2012-15 then was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line coach in 2017-18. Flood’s time with the Falcons coincides with the time Sarkisian was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.
Flood has been with the Crimson Tide the last two seasons, again working with Sarkisian who was hired by Alabama’s Nick Saban for a second time after the 2018 season. Sarkisian, the former Southern California and Washington head coach, was hired as an Alabama analyst for the 2016 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the national championship game that season after Lane Kiffin was hired as head coach at Florida Atlantic. Clemson beat Alabama for the national title in Sarkisian’s lone game as OC before he was hired by the Atlanta Falcons.
After getting fired by the Falcons, Sarkisian returned to Alabama for the 2019 season. He won the Broyles Award this season as the nation’s top assistant. Sarkisian directed an offense that averaged 541.6 yards and 48.5 points per game in leading Alabama to the national title.
Texas reportedly gave Sarkisian a six-year contract worth $34.2 million to replace Tom Herman, who was fired after going 32-18 in four seasons, finishing second in the Big 12 along with a pair of third-place finishes and a fourth place.
Starkel to return to San Jose State
Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, who led San Jose State to the Mountain West Conference title, is returning for the 2021 season.
“College Football might be tired of me, but I’m not tired of College Football,” Starkel tweeted.
Starkel completed 163 of 254 passes for 2,174 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. He led the Spartans to a 7-0 regular-season record, but San Jose State lost 34-13 to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl. Starkel completed 25 of 42 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions in the bowl game
Starkel played at A&M from 2016-18. He redshirted in 2016 and made five starts as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was beat out by Kellen Mond for the starting position in 2018, seeing limited action in five games. He transferred to Arkansas for the 2019 season, playing in eight game with five starts. He transferred from Arkansas after the Razorbacks fired head coach Chad Morris, who had signed Starkel.