Former Texas A&M assistant coach leaving Alabama for Texas

Former Texas A&M assistant football coach Jeff Banks has been hired at Texas by new head football coach Steve Sarkisian.

Banks, who spent the last three seasons at Alabama as special teams and tight ends coach, becomes one of the highest paid Big 12 Conference assistants, agreeing to a three-year deal for just over $3 million, Horns247sports.com reported. Banks will add the title of assistant head coach, according to 247sports.com.

The 45-year-old Banks coached special teams and tight ends at A&M from 2013-17. He worked with punters Shane Tripucka and Drew Kaser, place-kicker Josh Lambo and punt returner Christian Kirk. Banks also served as A&M’s interim head coach in a 55-52 loss to Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl after Kevin Sumlin was fired and replaced by Jimbo Fisher.

While at Alabama, Banks worked with returners Jaylen Waddle, 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was a second-team All-American in 2019. Alabama’s place-kicker this season, sophomore Will Reichard, made 14 of 14 field goals with a long of 52 yards and was named a Lou Groza Award finalist.