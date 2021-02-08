Former Texas A&M All-American Charlie Krueger dies

Former Texas A&M two-time All-American Charlie Krueger from Caldwell, died last week in Clayton, California. Krueger, who was a tackle at A&M from 1955-57 under Paul “Bear” Bryant, was 84.

Krueger was a NFL first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 1958. He played with the 49ers until 1973, earning All-Pro honors in 1960, ’65 and ’66. The 49ers retired his No. 70 jersey in 1974.

Krueger, who was named to the Southwest Conference 50-year team from 1919-68, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the A&M Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and was an inaugural member of the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Krueger,” said National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning in a release. “A true Aggie legend, he built a reputation as one of the strongest and toughest players in the Southwest Conference. His accomplishments will forever be enshrined in the Hall in Atlanta, and our thoughts are prayers are with his many family and friends during this time of loss.”

Krueger played at A&M with 1957 Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow, Jack Pardee and Gene Stallings.