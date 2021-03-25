 Skip to main content
Former Rudder Ranger earns all-conference men's basketball honors at Concordia
Former Rudder Ranger earns all-conference men's basketball honors at Concordia

Former Rudder Ranger and Concordia sophomore forward Antoine Henderson made the American Southwest Conference’s West Division second team. Henderson averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Concordia (4-6) this season. He averaged 19 minutes a game, shot 61.5% from the field and had a team-high 13 blocks.

