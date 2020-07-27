Former Kentucky jumper Zhane Smith signed with the Texas A&M track and field program.
Smith is a two-time NCAA East Regional qualifier with the Wildcats and spent her freshman season with Purdue in 2017-18. She finished 23rd in the long jump at the 2019 NCAA East Regional and 10th at the 2019 SEC outdoor meet.
