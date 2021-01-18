Former Consol DB Harvell-Peel spurns NFL draft, will return for senior season at Oklahoma State

Former A&M Consolidated defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel announced Monday he will return for his senior season at Oklahoma State a week after announcing his intention to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

"Upon further consideration, I feel as though it is best that I withdraw my name from this year's NFL draft pool," Harvell-Peel wrote in a Twitter post. "That said, I'd like to announce I will be returning in 2021 for my senior year at Oklahoma State University."

This past season, Harvell-Peel played in 10 games, making 44 tackles to be fourth on the team. He added two interceptions, four pass breakups, a sack, and three tackles for loss.

Harvell-Peel broke onto the scene as a sophomore in 2019, earning first team All-Big 12 honors. He had 71 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. Harvell-Peel was sidelined with an injury when the Cowboys lost 24-21 to Texas A&M in the 2019 Texas Bowl.