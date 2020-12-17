Former champs Chip, Premo ramp up trash talk on Prognosticator Panel

Chip’s resurgence brought out the poet in the eight-time Prog champ.

“Twas the week before Christmas and the pickers were shaky ’cause Chip was rising and the leaders were flaky.

“They led the whole season but now they were choking. And Chip was the reason, they knew he was smoking.

“So they pondered and worried and looked over their shoulder. The king was en fuego, his picks were much bolder.

“And they heard him exclaim as he passed them for the crown, ‘You should have know better, ’cause I own this town!’”

And to that, the other panelists say “Bah, humbug! This is 2020, haven’t we suffered enough?”

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman has dropped into a tie for eighth, but he’s only five off the lead and pumped the Huntsville football game made the picks.

“Go Hornets,” Z-Man said. “When I tell people I spent five of the best years of my life in Huntsville, I always make sure and clarify it was at that awesome house of higher education on the hill and not The Big House.”