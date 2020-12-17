Former champs Chip, Premo ramp up trash talk on Prognosticator Panel

The College Football Playoff rankings have been pretty mundane this year with the same teams hogging the top four spots every week, but that’s not been the case with The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel.
Ten panelists have shuffled their way to within five picks of our leader after 12 grueling weeks. Bryan police chief Eric Buske’s lead is two after a pedestrian 12-8 week that allowed all the contenders to gain ground.
Frankly, Eric may take a pedestrian finish if he’s able to top our guest first responders and the hard-charging “experts.”
Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. had his third straight 15-5 or better week as the former champion moved into a second-place tie with College Station police chief Billy Couch and yours truly.
“I’m starting to feel like LeBron James,” Premo said. “This championship I’m about to win is easily going to be the hardest championship anyone has ever won in the history of sports.”
Geez, that’s all we need: Premo crying after winning another title like he’s Bubba Watson at the Masters (he wishes). Considering Premo’s golf game, he’s more likely to mirror Jean van de Velde’s three-shot blowup on the final hole of the 1999 Open Championship.
SportsTalk’s Chip Howard also went 15-5 along with TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci as they moved into a tie for fifth place with 9-1-1 Executive Director Patrick Corley.
Chip’s resurgence brought out the poet in the eight-time Prog champ.
“Twas the week before Christmas and the pickers were shaky ’cause Chip was rising and the leaders were flaky.
“They led the whole season but now they were choking. And Chip was the reason, they knew he was smoking.
“So they pondered and worried and looked over their shoulder. The king was en fuego, his picks were much bolder.
“And they heard him exclaim as he passed them for the crown, ‘You should have know better, ’cause I own this town!’”
And to that, the other panelists say “Bah, humbug! This is 2020, haven’t we suffered enough?”
The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman has dropped into a tie for eighth, but he’s only five off the lead and pumped the Huntsville football game made the picks.
“Go Hornets,” Z-Man said. “When I tell people I spent five of the best years of my life in Huntsville, I always make sure and clarify it was at that awesome house of higher education on the hill and not The Big House.”
I never knew Z-Man went to the Sebring Career Schools of Hair Design, but now I understand why his hair always looks in place. It shines better than the coat of Mr. Tuggles, who is bidding for a top-row finish. That’s not going to happen for retiring Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.
“Well, what can I say?” Chris said. “With another lousy performance from the teams I picked, I didn’t get any closer to the top row. At least I’ll be in good company with Sheriff Sowell on the last row.”
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell had a respectable week at 13-7 but remains in last place, two picks behind TEEX Fire School Instructor Tom Hardey.
Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s Rick Hill hasn’t given up hopes of escaping the bottom row and catching Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre to win their free lunch wager.
“Five games behind Crystal with two weeks of picking left — cue the Rocky Theme!” Rick said.
Man, his case load must be heavy.
