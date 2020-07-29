randy stewart

Randy Stewart served as the head coach at Bryan for 24 years.

Former Bryan tennis coach Randy Stewart has been elected to the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the organization announced on its website.

Stewart retired in May 2019 after coaching the Vikings’ program for 24 years.

Newly elected Hall of Famers are typically inducted at the TTCA’s annual convention awards banquet. This year’s convention is currently scheduled to be held Dec. 10-13.

