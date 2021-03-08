Former Bryan boys basketball star and current Sam Houston guard Zach Nutall was named the 2021 Southland Conference player of the year, the league announced on Monday. Nutall scored in double digits in 14 conference games this season and is ranked in the league’s top 15 in average rebounds (6.1), shooting percentage (42.4%) and 3-point percentage (36.1%). The junior was also named to the All-Southland Conference first team.
Former Bryan hoops star Zach Nutall named Southland Conference player of the year
- Eagle staff report
