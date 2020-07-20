Former A&M Consolidated safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list Monday.
Harvell-Peel is one of 49 players named to the watch list for the trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.
It’s the third preseason award for Harvell-Peel, who also was named to the Bednarik Award watch list and the preseason All-Big 12 first team.
As a sophomore at Oklahoma State in 2019, Harvell-Peel was named to the All-Big 12 first team by both the AP and league coaches and was given the Bob Fenimore Award as the Cowboys’ most valuable player. He ranked seventh nationally with five interceptions and recorded 71 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He set a school record with six pass breakups in a win over No. 23 Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.