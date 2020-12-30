Former A&M Consolidated football player coaching Mansfield Summit in state quarterfinals

A&M Consolidated graduate Channon Hall will lead the Mansfield Summit Jaguars against Red Oak in the Class 5A Division I high school football quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park.

Hall played at Consol under current Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. Hall graduated from Consol in 1996 and later started his coaching career as an assistant under Rogers at Harker Heights, working there for six seasons. He is in his fifth season as head coach at Mansfield Summit (7-4) after coaching five years at Killeen Shoemaker.