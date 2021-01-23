Former A&M Consolidated boys basketball coach Rusty Segler dies at 63

“Even though he saw the person you were, the player you were, he also had that the ability to see where he knew he could take you and he knew he could push you there,” Tres Segler said. “And his gift I think — now that I’ve had time to reflect on it and that I’ve been a coach myself — was he could cover that gap. He could actually get us where he knew we could go, and that’s a gift very few coaches have. Some people use intimidation or anger or fear to motivate people, but my dad had that vision to be able to know this is a kid’s ceiling and if we just do these things, we can get him there.”