The Eagle's 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel's star search
The Eagle's 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel's star search

The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel has featured dentists, farmers, pastors and teachers. We’ve also had fun with bankers, blue-collar workers, civil servants, hair dressers and real estate agents. Last year, we were honored to include first responders.

For our 32nd annual edition, we’re going to feature folks whom the readers most want to see picking football games. In other words, who are the Brazos Valley’s movers and shakers? Who do the people respect, trust or look up to? It could be an elected official, lawyer, CEO, principal, business owner or anyone else. The readers will decide which deserving Brazos Valley stars will make the panel this year.

Send your nominations to robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

