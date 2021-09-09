Lina Brown Lawson can market her Prog Panel success after Week 1

The who’s who of Aggieland on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel are more than just well known. Looks like they can pick football games, too.
Five of our guest panelists had riveting first weeks to land on the top row led by Lina Brown Lawson of Twinz Co. Marketing. She went 16-4 and already has figured out a way to make money off her new-found success. The multi-talented Lina is co-owner of C.C. Creations along with husband Kenny Lawson. Rumor has it they’ll be printing up T-shirts that say LINA LEADS with her doing a Heisman Trophy pose and an image of the Prog Panel underneath her outstretched arm.
Lina has a two-pick lead on fellow first-timers Seth McKinney of Stafford Barrett and College Station mayor Karl Mooney along with Eagle editor Darren Benson and Tex-Ags.com co-owner Billy Liucci.
Just a pick back behind them are our sponsor, Alex Gipson of The Ranch Harley-Davidson, and three more newcomers — Brazos County district attorney Jarvis Parsons, Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley. Shel got bumped off the top row via the alphabet tiebreaker. I bet he didn’t forecast that.
“Gigs all around,” Shel said. “If the chancellor and I are still tied by the end of the week, he owes me a steak.”
While the newcomers sparkled, the so-called experts picked the way the Aggies played in the first half against Kent State. The bottom row includes SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who has won nine times; two-time champs Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman; and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. and yours truly, who each add their one title to make two more.
The media moguls were joined by Mr. Tuggles, who also got off to a slow start at 11-9.
“It was one of those weeks that the people who know nothing about football are on top and the experts are on the bottom,” Chip said. “That will happen a few times during the season but not enough for the lucky pickers to win it all. Everything returns to normal this week.”
Chip’s just jealous he won all his titles before the new NIL era. Maybe if he wins a 10th title, he can work a deal out with C.C. Creations for some free SportsTalk T-shirts.
Chip worked his way up from the bottom row last year, something that Crystal has never had to do. She’s tied for last place with Randy French of Stylecraft Builders, who apparently is too busy building homes for our growing population to fret over picking games.
“Well now, this is the worst start ever,” Dupre said. “I’ve never seen the view from the cellar. Thank goodness Dupre comes before French or my mug would be last [sorry Randy]. Hats off to the people on the top row, especially Kenny ... I mean Lina. Just remember, it’s only Week 1.”
The Z-Man is worried he might make the bottom row a permanent home for the season.
“I’m already six picks behind in Week 2,” Z-Man said. “I’m cooked. Need to keep my nose out of the honey.”
Z-Man draws all of his inspiration from A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who recently described defenders getting caught out of position due to over-aggressiveness using the sticky, sweet product of the bee. “I call it sticking your nose in the honey,” he said.
A&M’s defense will be better against the run this week, but it’s doubtful Z-Man’s picks will improve.
Give Randy credit: He can handle being in last place.
“I may be in last place, but I’m better-looking than Rocky!”
“Who’s Rocky?,” you ask. Rocky is the pioneer of Prog, the four-legged friend all readers rooted for more than three decades ago when The Eagle launched the panel’s theme of “Beat the Dog.” Mr. Tuggles is the latest canine to continue the tradition Rocky started, and Randy is one of the few who has picked against both Mr. Tuggles and Rocky.
Despite having the benefit of a human brain and opposable thumbs to help with research, Randy so far this season is still having trouble outwitting a dog. Maybe some honey would help?
