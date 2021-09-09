Lina Brown Lawson can market her Prog Panel success after Week 1

The media moguls were joined by Mr. Tuggles, who also got off to a slow start at 11-9.

“It was one of those weeks that the people who know nothing about football are on top and the experts are on the bottom,” Chip said. “That will happen a few times during the season but not enough for the lucky pickers to win it all. Everything returns to normal this week.”

Chip’s just jealous he won all his titles before the new NIL era. Maybe if he wins a 10th title, he can work a deal out with C.C. Creations for some free SportsTalk T-shirts.

Chip worked his way up from the bottom row last year, something that Crystal has never had to do. She’s tied for last place with Randy French of Stylecraft Builders, who apparently is too busy building homes for our growing population to fret over picking games.

“Well now, this is the worst start ever,” Dupre said. “I’ve never seen the view from the cellar. Thank goodness Dupre comes before French or my mug would be last [sorry Randy]. Hats off to the people on the top row, especially Kenny ... I mean Lina. Just remember, it’s only Week 1.”

The Z-Man is worried he might make the bottom row a permanent home for the season.