Cessna: No. 5 Aggies just kept getting better

One constant for the Aggies in this highly trying season was their ability to focus on the task at hand. Their competitive nature allowed them to overcome whatever happened, whether on or off the field.

Most point to A&M’s 41-38 victory over then fourth-ranked Florida as the turning point. It really was the week before when A&M lost to 52-24 at Alabama. The level of competition between the two was much closer than the score indicated, particularly on the lines of scrimmage. A&M’s youth in the secondary proved no match for Alabama’s vaunted passing game that accounted for 435 yards and four touchdowns. A&M played hard, it just didn’t play smart. And if sophomore Ainias Smith doesn’t drop a fourth-down pass just before halftime, it might have been a one-score game heading into the third quarter instead of Alabama having a 35-14 lead en route to a blowout score.

A&M learned to win from that game, or maybe the Aggies realized they were just as good as the Crimson Tide. The Aggies certainly were a different team from that point forward. It seemed as if Smith didn’t drop another pass as he grew into a leader, as did many of the team’s other underclassmen.