Football in COVID: Bremond overcomes two weeks off due to virus

BREMOND — Folks in Bremond gathered to watch Monday night football, but it wasn’t around the television to see the NFL’s Chicago Bears face the Los Angeles Rams.
Instead, they filed into the stands at Tiger Field to see the Bremond Tigers take down Chilton, 48-20.
It’s a rite of passage for high school football to be played under the lights on Friday nights, but when a pandemic hits, plans can change in an instant and that’s how Bremond ended up facing Chilton in a District 10-2A Division II matchup on Monday evening.
“I feel like tomorrow’s Saturday. I just hope the kids will remember that it’s time to get up and go to school tomorrow,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “Last night, it was hard to fathom that we had a football game today. It just didn’t feel like it until we came to school.”
Almost three weeks ago, Kasowski saw one of his players sitting in the office after lunch and went to go check in on him. The student said he wasn’t feeling well and was being sent home after the nurse told him he had a fever.
The next day, the student tested positive for COVID-19.
On Oct. 7, Bremond ISD announced that two high school students had tested positive for COVID-19. That evening, the school district announced classes would be canceled Thursday and Friday of that week. By Oct. 14, Bremond had announced 11 positive COVID-19 cases within the district. Classes remained virtual through Oct. 22.
As a result, Bremond’s games against Mart on Oct. 9 and Hubbard on Oct. 16 were postponed. Bremond’s superintendent recommended all football players and coaches be tested.
“Between the close contacts and the kids who actually tested positive, we had a lot of kids affected, so we shut school down,” Kasowski said ahead of Monday’s game. “It hit us in a hurry really hard.”
ON THE FLY
Before the season even started, Kasowski said the 10-2A executive committee agreed that if COVID-19 outbreaks occurred at a district school, the season would shift to a five-day schedule, which is the minimum amount of time required between football games by the University Interscholastic League.
That notion stayed on Oct. 12 when the DEC met over Zoom. Kasowski said everyone at the meeting agreed to the schedule change with Bremond and Chilton having to cancel two weeks of games due to players testing positive.
With a new schedule in place, Bremond would be tasked with playing four games in 17 days in order to complete its full regular season.
“You see a lot of these schools everywhere where people are just forfeiting the game if they have sickness, so we didn’t want that to happen as coaches in our district,” Kasowski said. “We wanted to make sure that the wins and losses were being decided on the field.”
Bremond’s superintendent Daryl Stuard said nothing has been normal about this school year, but noted it was important the games were played.
“We get some complaints about going ahead and playing football when we’re not in the classroom,” he said. “But what those people usually don’t understand is that these kids and these coaches have hundreds of hours invested in these football games and we’re doing everything we can by the state department of health and what they tell us we can and can’t do.”
BACK ON THE FIELD
Last Monday was Bremond’s first day back on the practice field for the first time in 12 days. The Tigers had just two days to prepare for their game Wednesday against Wortham, which they beat 64-30.
Kasowski said building a game plan wasn’t too difficult with the offense needing to insert small tweaks based on its opponent’s scheme. Preparing on defense was a little tougher, but Kasowski had a bigger concern — conditioning.
Bremond players were unable to use school facilities while the school was closed and coaches relied on sending home running workouts for players to stay in shape.
“The only substitute really for getting in-shape for football is running, good practice and mainly playing games and working your way into shape through the games,” Kasowski said. “When you miss two weeks, it’s going to affect you no matter [what].”
In preparation for Monday’s game against Chilton, Bremond watched game film, lifted and ran outside after school Thursday. The Tigers practiced Friday and Saturday, taking Sunday off before Monday’s game. Bremond got through Monday’s game without any injuries or players cramping up. Kasowski said cooler temperatures rolling in from a cold front also helped.
“We ran a lot Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Kasowski said. “Having two games back under our belt really makes a difference getting back into conditioning.”
TIGER VICTORY
All the usual elements were seen in Bremond’s game against Chilton despite it being played on Monday. Fans spread out in the stands, cheerleaders led the Tiger faithful and the band performed at halftime.
Bremond broke away with 36-unanswered points after the game was knotted at 12 in the second quarter. The Tigers turned to their run game with off-and-on rain, banking on quarterback Seth Kasowski’s quickness and bruising JaRay Bledsoe.
Seth Kasowski rushed for a team-best 228 yards on 25 carries and had four total touchdowns. Bledsoe added 187 yards on 25 carries and had three rushing touchdowns.
Kasowski gave credit to the Tigers’ offensive line in the win.
Bremond forced five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles — and scored off three of them as rain fell throughout most of the game.
“Coming into halftime, our coaches got us fired up saying let’s just pound the ball at ‘em, be simple and just go put it down their throat and that’s what we did,” Seth Kasowski said. “We had some key turnovers coming out of the half. Back-to-back drives we had two turnovers, we went and put it in the end zone and it really took the wind out of their sails.”
Bremond moves to 3-0 in district play, but the Tigers’ will face their toughest test this season — a road match against No. 1 Mart, the three-time defending 2A-II state champions.
“It’s a confidence-booster,” Kasowski said of winning two-straight games. “We were already practicing for Mart when the schedule got changed and stuff and then we end up having to play them this Saturday. We’ve got some extra preparation that’s already been done, so that’ll help us we hope.”
