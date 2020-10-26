Football in COVID: Bremond overcomes two weeks off due to virus

BREMOND — Folks in Bremond gathered to watch Monday night football, but it wasn’t around the television to see the NFL’s Chicago Bears face the Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, they filed into the stands at Tiger Field to see the Bremond Tigers take down Chilton, 48-20.

It’s a rite of passage for high school football to be played under the lights on Friday nights, but when a pandemic hits, plans can change in an instant and that’s how Bremond ended up facing Chilton in a District 10-2A Division II matchup on Monday evening.

“I feel like tomorrow’s Saturday. I just hope the kids will remember that it’s time to get up and go to school tomorrow,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “Last night, it was hard to fathom that we had a football game today. It just didn’t feel like it until we came to school.”

Almost three weeks ago, Kasowski saw one of his players sitting in the office after lunch and went to go check in on him. The student said he wasn’t feeling well and was being sent home after the nurse told him he had a fever.

The next day, the student tested positive for COVID-19.