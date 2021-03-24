Focus turns to Iowa State for Texas A&M women's basketball team

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team showed its resolve in beating Troy on Monday, but the Aggies’ lack of urgency almost turned them into the first No. 2 seed to lose in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Troy rallied from a 16-point deficit to take the lead twice, but the Aggies pulled out an 84-80 victory at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
“We know what we need to do at the end of ballgames, but why put ourselves in that situation at the end of ballgames?” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
A&M’s late-game heroics advanced it to play Iowa State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second round at the Alamodome in San Antonio. A&M’s close call against Troy, which included officials’ calls late that went the Aggies’ way, received national buzz afterward, but Blair is stressing the need to focus on the Cyclones.
“If we harp on Troy ... it’s Iowa State now,” Blair said. “Sometimes you got to turn the page.”
A&M shouldn’t have a problem focusing on seventh-seeded Iowa State (17-10), a former Big 12 Conference rival. The Cyclones are a tough matchup because of their ability to hit 3-pointers, shooting 35.8% (289 of 752) as a team. Junior Ashley Joens, freshman Lexi Donarski and senior Kristen Scott have combined to hit 140 treys.
Joens is Iowa State’s focal point, averaging 23.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She earned second-team All-America honors by Sports Illustrated.
“That’s the word, contain not control,” Blair said. “She spins, reverses and while she’s spinning and reversing, her eyes are looking for the 3-point shooters that are lined up looking the other way or a cutter if you come over and trap [her]. I just think she’s a heck of ballplayer, and she’s only 5-11.”
Joens scored 33 points in Iowa State’s 79-75 first-round victory over Michigan State on Monday. She hit 10 of 22 field goals, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and set the school scoring record for an NCAA tournament game despite playing only 29 minutes because of early foul trouble.
“For her to do it on this stage, I think the country got to see and I think that’s a good thing,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “She plays in a program that doesn’t get the attention of maybe some other national brands, but the people in our region know how good she is, and the league knows how good she is.”
Joens scored 25 points when Iowa State beat Baylor 85-77 on Jan. 31 in the second-seeded Lady Bears’ last loss. Joens missed 16 of 22 field goals, but the Cyclones found a way to beat the perennial Big 12 champions.
“She plays like she’s a 6-2 kid in there because of all the hustle points she has,” Blair said. “She’s just an old-school basketball player who understands what it takes to put her team in a position to win. Sometimes it’s not her points — it’s everything she does on the court. She’s just a complete ballplayer.”
A&M beat Troy because of some unselfish plays by senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon. Wilson had six steals, six assists and four rebounds. Nixon scored nine points in the fourth quarter and took a charge that wiped out a bucket that would have tied the game at 79, in the process fouling out Tyasia Moore. Then on the ensuing possession Nixon drew another foul on a drive by Alexus Dye, who fouled out with a game-high 26 points.
But Nixon also had seven turnovers, and the Aggies hit only 6 of 17 field goals in the third quarter thanks in large part to poor shot selection. So instead of putting away the game, A&M allowed Troy to cut a 14-point halftime deficit in half.
“We didn’t play our best,” Blair said. “But that was a hard team to defend and block out, because they were so agile.”
Troy outrebounded A&M 48-42 and had a 21-12 edge in fastbreak points.
“But you have to have games like this to either get their attention or the accountability each player must have on a certain set,” Blair said, adding that Tuesday’s 90-minute practice would be more mental than physical. “It’s too late in the season to sit there and drill them to death.”
•
NOTES — A&M is gunning for a third straight trip to the Sweet 16. The A&M-Iowa State winner will play the winner of No. 3 seed Arizona and No. 11 seed BYU. ... The Cyclones lead the all-time series with the Aggies 14-8, though A&M won the last four Big 12 meetings before moving to the Southeastern Conference. ... Iowa State freshmen Donarski, Emily Ryan, Kylie Feuerbach and Aubrey Joens combined for 77 starts heading into the tournament — the most by freshmen for any men’s or women’s basketball team in the country this season. Donarski was named the unanimous Big 12 freshman of the year. ... Scott, who has been dealing with a shin injury, played 24 minutes against Michigan State. ... Iowa State averages 76.8 points per game. “This is going to be another high-scoring ballgame,” Blair said. ... Troy coach Chanda Rigby thought the Trojans had forced a turnover with 4.5 seconds left on a backcourt violation by A&M’s Destiny Pitts that wasn’t called, allowing her to hit the game’s last two free throws. Pitts fumbled the pass in frontcourt and never had possession until she got in backcourt, which is what Penny Davis, NCAA national coordinator of officiating said in a statement afterward. “What about the travels that weren’t called?” Blair said when asked about A&M getting a couple of late calls. “All charge calls are 50-50 calls depending on where the feet are. Who’s calling it? And it’s tough. I don’t think officiating cost Troy the game, and it didn’t help us win the game. You just adjust to the officiating as the game goes through.”