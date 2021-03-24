Focus turns to Iowa State for Texas A&M women's basketball team

A&M beat Troy because of some unselfish plays by senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon. Wilson had six steals, six assists and four rebounds. Nixon scored nine points in the fourth quarter and took a charge that wiped out a bucket that would have tied the game at 79, in the process fouling out Tyasia Moore. Then on the ensuing possession Nixon drew another foul on a drive by Alexus Dye, who fouled out with a game-high 26 points.

NOTES — A&M is gunning for a third straight trip to the Sweet 16. The A&M-Iowa State winner will play the winner of No. 3 seed Arizona and No. 11 seed BYU. ... The Cyclones lead the all-time series with the Aggies 14-8, though A&M won the last four Big 12 meetings before moving to the Southeastern Conference. ... Iowa State freshmen Donarski, Emily Ryan, Kylie Feuerbach and Aubrey Joens combined for 77 starts heading into the tournament — the most by freshmen for any men’s or women’s basketball team in the country this season. Donarski was named the unanimous Big 12 freshman of the year. ... Scott, who has been dealing with a shin injury, played 24 minutes against Michigan State. ... Iowa State averages 76.8 points per game. “This is going to be another high-scoring ballgame,” Blair said. ... Troy coach Chanda Rigby thought the Trojans had forced a turnover with 4.5 seconds left on a backcourt violation by A&M’s Destiny Pitts that wasn’t called, allowing her to hit the game’s last two free throws. Pitts fumbled the pass in frontcourt and never had possession until she got in backcourt, which is what Penny Davis, NCAA national coordinator of officiating said in a statement afterward. “What about the travels that weren’t called?” Blair said when asked about A&M getting a couple of late calls. “All charge calls are 50-50 calls depending on where the feet are. Who’s calling it? And it’s tough. I don’t think officiating cost Troy the game, and it didn’t help us win the game. You just adjust to the officiating as the game goes through.”