Florida QB Kyle Trask grew up in family loaded with ties to Texas A&M

In 2014, a young Kyle Trask posed for a picture next to Johnny Manziel’s Heisman Trophy while attending a quarterback camp at Texas A&M.
As the son of two former A&M students, it was a fitting image that the high school quarterback wearing his Aggie T-shirt might follow in the footsteps of his parents and Manziel to win one for the family school. But as the backup quarterback at Manvel, that dream seemed a little far fetched.
Six years later, Trask will make a return trip to Kyle Field wearing Florida orange and blue with a legitimate shot at nabbing a Heisman Trophy for the Gators.
“Everything in its own time,” Trask’s father Michael said.
Family gatherings have always featured plenty of maroon and white for the Trasks. Kyle Trask says about 50% of the clan have ties to A&M, including both parents, numerous cousins and an uncle.
“I was definitely raised to hate the Longhorns,” Trask told Florida reporters this week.
Michael graduated from A&M with a degree in industrial distribution in 1988. His wife, then Melissa Charba, walked the stage in Aggieland in 1989. Michael’s godfather was the “Aggie Judge” John Yates, who served in Bexar County beginning in the early 1970s. When Kyle was born, they named him after the most recognizable structure in Bryan-College Station: Kyle Field.
“My whole family is full of Aggies,” Kyle Trask told reporters earlier this week. “They named me after Kyle Field at Texas A&M. As far as I know, that’s what I was told.”
Trask was born and raised in Manvel and matriculated through the lower tiers of football eventually to the varsity squad. But once there he found himself behind former Houston and current Miami quarterback D’Eriq King on the depth chart. Manvel’s head coach at the time, Kirk Martin, worked up a plan for King to push the Mavericks ahead early, leaving ample time for Trask to play and hopefully well enough to impress college recruiters. His only starts of his high school career came as a freshman.
Despite being a backup, Trask was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, though he was only ranked as the 262nd best player of his class in Texas. Few big schools came calling including the family’s favorite — A&M.
“Obviously I wasn’t really highly recruited,” said Trask, who attended A&M’s 2013 Maroon & White Game with his family to see Manziel. “I think they already had their quarterback for that class, and I don’t think I really got any contact from them or any big-time schools for the most part.”
Trask received four scholarship offers. He had his pick of Houston Baptist, Lamar, McNeese State and Florida. During that same 2016 recruiting class, the Aggies under head coach Kevin Sumlin took one quarterback, Nick Starkel.
Trask took the obvious choice of his four offers, but once at Florida, he had to wait his turn again. Also in Trask’s recruiting class was four-star recruit Feleipe Franks, who earned the starting nod his first three seasons. It wasn’t until Franks suffered a leg injury early last season that Trask earned a start with the Gators, leading them past Tennessee 34-3 on Sept. 21, 2019.
Trask finished the season with an 8-2 record as a starter, throwing for 2,941 yards (second in the Southeastern Conference) and 25 touchdowns (third in the SEC).
“There’s still those stories out there and there’s still guys out there that work and grind and continue to get better in college as they go on, and then they get their opportunities and take advantage of it,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s done a heck of a job.”
This season Trask is second in the country in touchdown passes with 10, including six to tight end Kyle Pitts. His 71.8% completion rate ranks eighth in the country, and he’s thrown for 684 yards through two games. Most Las Vegas oddsmakers have Trask in the top three Heisman candidates heading into Saturday’s game against A&M.
“I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks throwing to covered guys and throwing them open,” Fisher said, “putting the ball where they can get it and no one else can get it.”
A large contingent of Trask’s family and friends will make the trek from Manvel to Kyle Field to watch the quarterback they love play against the team they love in the stadium for which he is named. After all, Michael said his family still roots for A&M so long as son Kyle isn’t facing them.
Win or lose, the Trask family will spend their time rekindling old A&M memories at some famous haunts of Aggieland, not unlike in 2014 when a younger Kyle spent time admiring Manziel’s Heisman Trophy. He hopes he can prove yet again Saturday why patience really is a virtue.
“There’s always a chip on my shoulder just because ... no one gave me a chance in recruiting,” Trask said. “So I kind of just came in with a chip on my shoulder to whatever program I came into to try to prove myself.”
