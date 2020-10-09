Florida QB Kyle Trask grew up in family loaded with ties to Texas A&M

Trask took the obvious choice of his four offers, but once at Florida, he had to wait his turn again. Also in Trask’s recruiting class was four-star recruit Feleipe Franks, who earned the starting nod his first three seasons. It wasn’t until Franks suffered a leg injury early last season that Trask earned a start with the Gators, leading them past Tennessee 34-3 on Sept. 21, 2019.

Trask finished the season with an 8-2 record as a starter, throwing for 2,941 yards (second in the Southeastern Conference) and 25 touchdowns (third in the SEC).

“There’s still those stories out there and there’s still guys out there that work and grind and continue to get better in college as they go on, and then they get their opportunities and take advantage of it,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s done a heck of a job.”

This season Trask is second in the country in touchdown passes with 10, including six to tight end Kyle Pitts. His 71.8% completion rate ranks eighth in the country, and he’s thrown for 684 yards through two games. Most Las Vegas oddsmakers have Trask in the top three Heisman candidates heading into Saturday’s game against A&M.