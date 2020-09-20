Florida preview: Gators thinking playoff berth after impressive 2019 season

Dan Mullen has the Florida Gators thinking big after leading them to 10 or more victories in back-to-back seasons.
“Ever since Coach Mullen’s gotten here, we’ve been to two New Year’s Six bowls,” senior quarterback Kyle Trask said. “So we definitely feel pretty strongly that we have a good shot at [the College Football Playoff] this year.”
Trask is a big reason for Florida’s high expectations. He blossomed last season after starting quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending injury. Trask completed 237 of 354 passes for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions. His 156.09 passer rating was ninth best in school history.
Trask, who played at Manvel High School, was buried on the depth chart until Franks fractured his ankle in the third game of the season. Trask redshirted in 2016, then dealt with injuries that limited him to 22 attempts over the next two seasons.
“That is pretty crazy just from where I started the season to where it ended,” Trask said. “It’s a pretty crazy ride for me. And I’m just hoping we can improve on that.”
Trask did a great job distributing the football with eight players having at least 20 receptions, led by Kyle Pitts, one of the nation’s best tight ends coming off a 54-catch season. Trevon Grimes (33 receptions, 491 yards) and Jacob Copeland (21-273) are the top returning receivers.
Florida is revamping its running game with Dameon Pierce (305 yards, 5.6 average) and Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard after Lamical Perine was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Jets. Perine rushed for a team-high 675 yards and caught 40 passes.
The Gators averaged only 129.8 yards rushing per game to rank next to last in the SEC and 107th in the country, but they should be better with four starting linemen returning. Brett Heggie is the group’s leader and will move from guard to center.
Florida’s defense was statistically better than its offense, allowing 304.8 yards per game to rank ninth in the country. The Gators had 49 sacks to lead the SEC and their 16 interceptions were one behind Alabama and LSU.
