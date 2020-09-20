Florida preview: Gators thinking playoff berth after impressive 2019 season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Mullen has the Florida Gators thinking big after leading them to 10 or more victories in back-to-back seasons.

“Ever since Coach Mullen’s gotten here, we’ve been to two New Year’s Six bowls,” senior quarterback Kyle Trask said. “So we definitely feel pretty strongly that we have a good shot at [the College Football Playoff] this year.”

Trask is a big reason for Florida’s high expectations. He blossomed last season after starting quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending injury. Trask completed 237 of 354 passes for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions. His 156.09 passer rating was ninth best in school history.

Trask, who played at Manvel High School, was buried on the depth chart until Franks fractured his ankle in the third game of the season. Trask redshirted in 2016, then dealt with injuries that limited him to 22 attempts over the next two seasons.

“That is pretty crazy just from where I started the season to where it ended,” Trask said. “It’s a pretty crazy ride for me. And I’m just hoping we can improve on that.”