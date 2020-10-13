Florida football team suspends activities after 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Texas A&M football team has been unaffected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Florida team, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Tuesday afternoon.

Florida, which lost 41-38 to A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field, has paused all football activities after announcing earlier Tuesday that it had five new positive COVID-19 cases during the past week of testing.

Tenth-ranked Florida is scheduled to host LSU on Saturday, while the 11th-ranked Aggies are scheduled to play at Mississippi State.

“We have been in touch with officials at the University Florida and have also reviewed the available data from the Kinexon contact tracing system deployed by the SEC,” Bjork said in a statement. “At this point, there has been no impact within our football program, but we will continue our regular testing regimen this week and stay diligent with all of our safety protocols.”

Florida now has 19 active cases, putting the LSU game in jeopardy.