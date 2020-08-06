Five Blinn baseball players sign with four-year universities

Five Blinn sophomore baseball players signed with four-year universities, including outfielder Brett Minnich, who signed with Texas A&M.
Minnich batted .229 in 70 at-bats with six runs batted in for the 14-9 Bucs in 2020. Minnich hit .318 as a freshman with a team-high 34 RBIs in earning all-conference honors and was named a Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star.
Other Blinn players signing were pitcher Jake Driskell (Sam Houston State), pitcher AJ Irvin (Texas-Tyler), pitcher John Chomko (Texas-San Antonio) and first baseman Matt Crossley (Houston Baptist).
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Natalie Yoo (11) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Jimena Lopez (14) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Rheagen Smith (22) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Head Coach G Guerrieri during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Macie Kolb (16) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Jimena Lopez (14) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies head coach G Guerrieri during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Kate Colvin (2) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Associate Head Coach Phil Stephenson during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Rheagen Smith (22) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Sawyer Dumond (20) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Taylor Ziemer (5) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Taylor Ziemer (5) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
