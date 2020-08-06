You have permission to edit this article.
Five Blinn baseball players sign with four-year universities
Outfielder Brett Minnich inks with Texas A&M

Five Blinn sophomore baseball players signed with four-year universities, including outfielder Brett Minnich, who signed with Texas A&M.

Minnich batted .229 in 70 at-bats with six runs batted in for the 14-9 Bucs in 2020. Minnich hit .318 as a freshman with a team-high 34 RBIs in earning all-conference honors and was named a Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star.

Other Blinn players signing were pitcher Jake Driskell (Sam Houston State), pitcher AJ Irvin (Texas-Tyler), pitcher John Chomko (Texas-San Antonio) and first baseman Matt Crossley (Houston Baptist).

Blinn college athletics logo
