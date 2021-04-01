Five Aggies make MLB opening-day rosters

Five former Texas A&M baseball players made major league opening-day rosters led by Tampa Bay pitcher Michael Wacha, who is starting his ninth season. The other Aggies on MLB rosters are Atlanta pitcher A.J. Minter, Cincinnati outfielder Tyler Naquin, Houston pitcher Brooks Raley and Toronto pitcher Ross Stripling.

Wacha is with a new team for the second straight season after seven seasons with St. Louis. The right-hander went 1-4 with the New York Mets last year. He is 60-43 with a 4.01 ERA and 796 strikeouts in 901 2/3 career innings.

Minter went 1-1 last year with an 0.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. For his career, he is 8-9 with 20 saves, a 3.68 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings.

Naquin is with a new team after five seasons with Cleveland. He batted .218 last season with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 40 games. For his career, he is hitting .274 with 31 homers and 121 RBIs in 325 games.

Raley is in his second season with the Astros. He went 0-1 last season with a save, a 4.95 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 innings.

Stripling pitched with the Dodgers and Toronto last year, going 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings. He is 23-27 for his career with three saves, a 3.77 ERA and 417 strikeouts in 436 1/3 innings.