First responders quiet but competent so far on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Our local first responders are great at diffusing trouble and apparently opposed to starting it.

We’re four weeks into The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel and first responders, this year’s guest pickers, are doing their talking with their picks. They’ve refrained from any trash talking.

Brazos County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 Rick Hill has popped off some, mostly to Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre in their race to see who pays for lunch, but you expect a judge to be somewhat authoritative, right? Rick, who was tied for the lead after the first week, is barely hanging onto a spot on the second row. At least he’s in good company, tied for 14th with SportsTalk’s Chip Howard, College Station fire chief Richard Mann and Crystal.

If anyone could talk trash it would be Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk, who is in third place and only two picks off the lead. Chris went 17-3 last week.

“This list of games is challenging,” Chris said. “Lots of pressure to replicate my performance last week. Got to say I’m not feeling very confident.”