First responders joining The Eagle's annual Prognosticator Panel this season

Are you ready for some football?

I don’t know about you, but I swear I’ve heard Hank Williams Jr. bellowing that out over and over and my answer is a resounding, “Yes.”

There will be three high school games in town Friday night and the Aggies kick off the season Saturday at Kyle Field. And there will be fans at all those games.

Many of us had doubts if this weekend would happen, but we’ve been winning the battle against COVID-19 and big kudos to first responders. With that in mind, we’ve decided they should be this year’s guest pickers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel.

So without further ado, here are local heroes:

Eric Buske, Bryan police chief — Buske has been chief 11 years after spending 25 years with the Omaha Police Department, holding every rank in that department and retiring as chief.

Patrick Corley, Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director — Corley has worked in emergency communications at Brazos County 9-1-1 for 22 years in a variety of roles, the last eight as executive director.