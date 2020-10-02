First responders have solid opening week on Prognosticator Panel

Experience matters, even in picking football games.
First responders, the guest pickers in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel this year, had a great debut, which was somewhat expected. Those folks make a living handling tough situations, so having seven go 15-5 or better wasn’t surprising.
“16-4 wasn’t too shabby last week,” St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick said.
Hey, if you’ve been saving lives as a flight nurse for more than two decades, how tough can it be to pick games against a dog and a bunch of arm-chair quarterbacks?
Melissa is tied for third place with College Station fire chief Richard Mann and Brazos County game warden David Thorne.
They trail Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr., who went 17-3. Both have been through the riggers of Prog Panel. Rick was a guest picker when we featured principals. He spent much of the season on the bottom row but rallied to tie for ninth. Premo, a Prog Panel fixture for decades who designs the page, shared the title in 2016 along with Royalty Hair’s Jaclyn Moore.
“I’m calling beginners luck for Rick Hill and that somebody else picked Premeaux’s games,” said Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time champ who won her second Prog title last year.
SportsTalk host Chip Howard, the legendary eight-time champ, isn’t worried. He doesn’t think he’ll have trouble adding to his trophy case.
“I guess I better be careful when I run off with the trophy,” he said last week, then backed up the talk with a solid 15-5 start. That’s good for a six-way tie for sixth place.
Chip’s relegated to the second row this week via the alphabetical tiebreaker, but make no mistake. Mentally, he’s already in the lead.
“This year is an enigma wrapped in a riddle and Prog is no different,” Chip said. “Should I smack talk against first responders? Or should I just pick on The Eagle staff, hangers on, judges and the publisher? So far I haven’t seen anyone among this group that scares me, so I’ll wait and see.”
Bryan police chief Eric Buske and Caldwell volunteer fire fighter and training coordinator Clarence Sefcik are also tied with Chip and Crystal.
Rounding out the second row at 14-6 are Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director Patrick Corley, TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci, Texas A&M Task Force 1’s Jeff Saunders, my dog Mr. Tuggles and yours truly.
Experience might have helped Rick and Premo but not Eagle editor Darren Benson (11-9) and our sponsor, Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager Zach Hester (10-10). They occupy the last two places.
It didn’t take long for the guest pickers to learn Prog is both a physically and mentally draining task.
Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk went 13-7, putting him on the bottom row. The weight was so great, he’s having a hip replaced this week. Chris has chosen Wayne Dicky to make the picks this week. Wayne is running for sheriff. What better way to campaign than going 20-0 in Prog?
David was the last one to get his picks in this week, but he had a good reason.
“I’m at work — I’ll send them as soon as I get home,” he said when I called with a reminder.
I had to chuckle. These are first responders who work all hours, and we’re thankful for that. But maybe next year we’ll go back to bankers. It’s much easier to call the golf course in the afternoon to get their picks.
