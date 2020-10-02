First responders have solid opening week on Prognosticator Panel

SportsTalk host Chip Howard, the legendary eight-time champ, isn’t worried. He doesn’t think he’ll have trouble adding to his trophy case.

“I guess I better be careful when I run off with the trophy,” he said last week, then backed up the talk with a solid 15-5 start. That’s good for a six-way tie for sixth place.

Chip’s relegated to the second row this week via the alphabetical tiebreaker, but make no mistake. Mentally, he’s already in the lead.

“This year is an enigma wrapped in a riddle and Prog is no different,” Chip said. “Should I smack talk against first responders? Or should I just pick on The Eagle staff, hangers on, judges and the publisher? So far I haven’t seen anyone among this group that scares me, so I’ll wait and see.”

Bryan police chief Eric Buske and Caldwell volunteer fire fighter and training coordinator Clarence Sefcik are also tied with Chip and Crystal.

Rounding out the second row at 14-6 are Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director Patrick Corley, TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci, Texas A&M Task Force 1’s Jeff Saunders, my dog Mr. Tuggles and yours truly.