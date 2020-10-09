First responders have mixed week on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Who do first responders call after a bad day? A spouse? A friend? The clergy? A pet? Ghostbusters?
Almost half of the first responders serving as this year’s guest pickers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel had losing records last week. They had a fun first week with all 13 producing winning records, but almost half of them followed that with losing records. And 13 was extra unlucky for St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick, Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk and Texas A&M police chief Mike Johnson, who each missed 13 picks.
Out of respect for what Chris, Melissa and Mike do for a living, they didn’t receive any smack talk from their fellow Proggers. But that wasn’t the case for Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3. Rick went 8-12 on the heels of a 17-3 opening week that had him in the lead.
“Rick Hill, the bad boy that was tied for first last week, bragged to me Saturday morning that he was 5-0 on high school games,” Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre said. “He may have been a little too confident as we bet lunch on who would finish first. Later that day, he went on to miss every single college game except two. You are teetering close to that second row, Judge Hill.”
Rick followed up that 5-0 start by going 3-12 and now is hanging on the top row by an alphabetical tiebreaker. It’s a good thing his ancestors changed their name from Zill to Hill when they got to Texas.
“I am beginning to think that Crystal was correct,” Rick said. “Week 1 was beginner’s luck. Only thing that saved me was most everyone else was just as bad as me last week. Hopefully I’ll do better this week. At least I’m still ahead of Crystal which is, ultimately, the goal for me.”
It’s nice to have goals. It’s the key to the success of SportsTalk’s Chip Howard, eight-time Prog Panel champ who is on the middle row for a second straight week after a 9-11 effort. But calling 911 is never on Chip’s agenda.
“OK, not my best week, but there are a lot of Johnny-come-latelies ahead of me, so I’m still the odds on favorite to win again,” Chip said.
Humility has never been Chip’s strong point. He was shocked when Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t take him up on his offer to coach the secondary after the Aggies got torched for 425 yards by Alabama. I have to side with Chip on this one. Could he do any worse?
Unfortunately, Chip and the rest of our so-called experts picked the way the Aggies defended. The only journalist with the winning record last week was Eagle editor Darren Benson, who went 13-7. That got Darren out of the bottom row, but our picker of the week is Brazos County game warden David Thorne, who also went 13-7. That vaulted him into the lead at 29-11.
In what has to be a first for Prog, the top row is all guest pickers. Joining David are Bryan police chief Eric Buske, College Station police chief Billy Couch, Caldwell volunteer fire fighter and training coordinator Clarence Sefcik, College Station fire chief Richard Mann, Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director Patrick Corley and A&M Task Force 1’s Jeff Saunders.
It’s a formidable group that’s used to performing under pressure. Clarence is kind of scary. It took him only 24 minutes to return his picks this week at 1:20 a.m. Does he ever sleep?
Chris had a rough time getting sleep last week. If recovering from hip surgery wasn’t bad enough, Wayne Dicky, the guy Chris picked to do his picks while he was on medication, went 7-13. What kind of meds was Wayne on?
