First responders have mixed week on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

“I am beginning to think that Crystal was correct,” Rick said. “Week 1 was beginner’s luck. Only thing that saved me was most everyone else was just as bad as me last week. Hopefully I’ll do better this week. At least I’m still ahead of Crystal which is, ultimately, the goal for me.”

It’s nice to have goals. It’s the key to the success of SportsTalk’s Chip Howard, eight-time Prog Panel champ who is on the middle row for a second straight week after a 9-11 effort. But calling 911 is never on Chip’s agenda.

“OK, not my best week, but there are a lot of Johnny-come-latelies ahead of me, so I’m still the odds on favorite to win again,” Chip said.

Humility has never been Chip’s strong point. He was shocked when Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t take him up on his offer to coach the secondary after the Aggies got torched for 425 yards by Alabama. I have to side with Chip on this one. Could he do any worse?

Unfortunately, Chip and the rest of our so-called experts picked the way the Aggies defended. The only journalist with the winning record last week was Eagle editor Darren Benson, who went 13-7. That got Darren out of the bottom row, but our picker of the week is Brazos County game warden David Thorne, who also went 13-7. That vaulted him into the lead at 29-11.